ACC begins investigating Benazir Ahmed's wealth

Khorsheda Yesmin said a national daily on 31 March this year ran a report alleging illegal accumulation of wealth by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Several other media outlets also published reports alleging this. The ACC has started its investigations in keeping with the relevant laws .

The ACC secretary stated that taking into consideration the news reports, the anti-graft body decided at a meeting on 18 April to run an investigation into the allegations of illegal accumulation of wealth by Benazir Ahmed.

The ACC will conclude its investigation within the stipulated time according to the law and take legal action, she said.