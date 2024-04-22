ACC begins investigating Benazir Ahmed's wealth
A three-member committee of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started investigating the wealth of the former police chief Benazir Ahmed.
ACC secretary Khorsheda Yesmin told the media this at a press conference at the headquarters of the anti-graft watchdog in the capital’s Segunbagicha Monday.
Khorsheda Yesmin said a national daily on 31 March this year ran a report alleging illegal accumulation of wealth by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Several other media outlets also published reports alleging this. The ACC has started its investigations in keeping with the relevant laws .
The ACC secretary stated that taking into consideration the news reports, the anti-graft body decided at a meeting on 18 April to run an investigation into the allegations of illegal accumulation of wealth by Benazir Ahmed.
The ACC will conclude its investigation within the stipulated time according to the law and take legal action, she said.
The committee members are ACC deputy director Hafizul Islam, assistant director Niyamul Hasan Gazi and Joynal Abedin.
Meanwhile, a writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directives upon the ACC to investigate the reported allegations against former IGP Benazir Ahmed of illegally amassing a huge amount of assets.
The writ sought directives to conduct inquiry into the news report “Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin’s lamp at Benazir's house)” and “Boner Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir’s resort on forest land)” published on a daily on 31 March and 3 April respectively.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the writ petition Sunday.
He told Prothom Alo on Monday, “An appeal was made to the ACC on 4 April seeking investigation into those published reports. A legal notice was also sent to the ACC due to the inaction of the agency on 18 April. As no response was received from the ACC, the writ petition was filed seeking directives on conducting an enquiry.”
“We are not saying whether Benazir Ahmed gathered wealth illegally or through corruption or not, but an inquiry should be conducted to verify the reports because people think the former IGP amassed wealth illegally as published in the reports. Truth will be revealed once ACC files investigation reports. The law bestows ACC with the power to conduct investigation voluntarily,” Salah Uddin added.
He further said that hearing on the writ is likely to be held this week.