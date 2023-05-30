Woman’s death in Naogaon: Probe committee talks to relatives, witnesses

An inquiry committee, formed by the cabinet division to investigate the death of Naogaon land office assistant Sultana Jesmin in custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has talked to two witnesses, her son, brother, maternal uncle and her landlord.

The committee members talked to them at Naogaon Circuit House on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Sultana Jesmin’s maternal uncle Nazmul Haque and her brother Sultan Mahmud talked to media after the meeting with the investigation committee at around 6:30 pm.