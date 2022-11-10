Case filed over BUET student Fardin murder

A case has been filed over the killing of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Nur alias Parash.

Fardin’s father filed the case with Rampura police station naming Fardin’s female friend and accusing few other unnamed persons at around 3.30am on Thursday.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Rampura police station, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.