Case filed over BUET student Fardin murder

According to the case statement, Fardin’s female friend and other unknown accused killed him and disposed of the body in the river.
OC Rafiqul Islam said, “We are investigating the case to identify the people involved in this killing and bring them to book.”
According to the police, Fardin’s female friend is studying English at a private university. They had been in contact over the last four years.
Fardin Nur was a student of the civil engineering department at BUET. Although he was attached to MA Rashid Hall, he used to live with his family in the capital’s Konapara area.
Narayanganj police recovered Fardin’s body on Monday. Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin serves as the editor of an online business news portal named “The Riverine''. Fardin’s mother Sahara Khatun is a housewife. They are from the Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj.