Dentist, beaten up while trying to save son, dies in Chattogram

Dentist Korban Ali, 60, who was put on life support after being injured while trying to save his son from the members of a teen gang in Chattogram, has passed away.

He breathed his last at around 6:07 am Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. Deceased’s son Ali Reza confirmed this to Prothom Alo this morning.

He said, "My father passed away trying to save me from the teen gang. How will I survive without my father? Who would save me if they (members of the teen gang) attack me again?"

Ali Reza’s mother Parvin Akter reiterated his son saying, "I have lost my husband. How will I save my son now?"