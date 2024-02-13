Teen gang culture
Man forced to leave home after son was killed in 2017
School goer Adnan Kabir was killed in a clash of teen gangs in the capital’s Uttara in 2017. His father Kabir Hossain is yet to get justice for his son’s killing. Rather, he had to leave Uttara in the face of threats from the members of the teen gang that killed his son.
The teen gang culture in the city came into limelight after the killing of Adnan in Uttara. Eighth grader Adnan was beaten and stabbed to death in the playground on the road – 17 of sector - 13 of Uttara on 6 January 2017.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested some eight members of two teen gangs named ‘Disco Boys’ and ‘9 Star Group’ over the incident.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Adnan’s father Kabir Hossain said, “A total of 26 members of teen gangs were arrested. All of them were released on bail later. After being released on bail they started threatening me. I was forced to leave Uttara.”
The police have submitted the charge sheet over the incident. The case is under proceedings at the moment.
Kabir Hossain said, “I was called up several times for recording of my testimony, but it is yet to be done. I didn’t get any help from the public prosecutors either. So I stopped going to the courts anymore.”
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court’s chief public prosecutor Abdullah Abu said there could be no reason for not recording the deposition of any witness. He will launch an inquiry in this regard and will take necessary actions as per that.
According to a report of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) prepared in 2022, there are 11 active teen gangs in the Uttara division of DMP.
Deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Uttara division Md Shahjahan told Prothom Alo that the teen gang culture still exists. However, the number of teen gangs has declined as compared to the past. Efforts are on to stop them.
According to the police, 25 people were killed over teen gang related conflicts.
Adnan’s father Kabir Hossain said, “The trend of teen gang culture would not spread this much had the killers of his sons been subjected to exemplary punishments.”
He further said that those who killed his son are now involved in the politics of the ruling party. They have become even more reckless now.