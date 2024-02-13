Man forced to leave home after son was killed in 2017

School goer Adnan Kabir was killed in a clash of teen gangs in the capital’s Uttara in 2017. His father Kabir Hossain is yet to get justice for his son’s killing. Rather, he had to leave Uttara in the face of threats from the members of the teen gang that killed his son.

The teen gang culture in the city came into limelight after the killing of Adnan in Uttara. Eighth grader Adnan was beaten and stabbed to death in the playground on the road – 17 of sector - 13 of Uttara on 6 January 2017.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested some eight members of two teen gangs named ‘Disco Boys’ and ‘9 Star Group’ over the incident.