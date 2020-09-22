Action to be taken against Nurul in 'rape case': Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said action will be taken against the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur as per the law in a rape case filed against him.
The minister said this while attending a programme at Police Staff College in Mirpur in the capital in afternoon, reports news agency UNB.
Police are investigating the allegation, the minister said, adding, “We’re aware of everything. Action will be taken against him according to the law.”
A female student of Dhaka University on Sunday night filed the case with the Lalbagh police station against six people including Nurul.
Nurul Haque along with his seven supporters was arrested from Matshaya Bhaban area around 8:30pm on Monday when they brought out a procession protesting the filing of the rape case.
They placed a three-point demand during the demonstrations. The demands are: withdrawal of the case filed against the six, state must bear the treatment cost of the victims injured during the police action on Monday, and no obstruction to their peaceful movement
They were released several hours after the detention.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Chhatra O Jubo Odhikar Parishad (Bangladesh Student and Youth Rights Council) demanded the withdrawal of ‘false case’ filed against Nurul and five others.
Its activists staged demonstrations in front of the National Press Club protesting the filing of the case and police action against Nurul and others.
Nurul was elected VP in last year’s DUCSU polls, the first in 28 years.
All panels, except that of Bangladesh Chhatra League, boycotted the election that was marred by allegations of irregularities.
The ruling party student front dominated the polls but lost the posts of VP and social service affairs secretary. Later, the Chhatra League demonstrated against Nurul.