Action to be taken against Nurul in 'rape case': Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said action will be taken against the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur as per the law in a rape case filed against him.

The minister said this while attending a programme at Police Staff College in Mirpur in the capital in afternoon, reports news agency UNB.

Police are investigating the allegation, the minister said, adding, “We’re aware of everything. Action will be taken against him according to the law.”