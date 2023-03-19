Information being collected to investigate Arav Khan: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said different allegations brought against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who came to the limelight with the inauguration of is jewelry shop Dubai, will be investigated.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said information is being collected about Arav Khan.

An effort is on to actually know who he is, the home minister said, adding legal action will be taken in line with the findings of investigation.

The past incident of Arav Khan murdering a police officer, surfaced after a jewelry shop inaugural event attended by stars from sports and entertainment. He is an accused in the killing of the police officer.