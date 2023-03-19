Information being collected to investigate Arav Khan: Home minister

The home minister said investigation is being carried out into whether this Arav Khan, now the centre of discussion, is the accused of police officer murder.
If the allegation against Arav Khan is proved, he will be brought to book, he added.
According to the Detective Branch of police, the real name of the Arav jewelry shop owned by Arav Khan is Rabiul Islam.
He is from Kotalipara of Gopalganj. He is known by different names including Shohag Molla, Ridoy Sheikh and Apan.
Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan was murdered on 7 July 2018.
Being accused in that murder, Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan fled the country.
DB police said Rabiul Islam fled to India first and then he headed to Dubai after collecting an Indian passport. Now he is a gold trader in Dubai.