Crime

Information being collected to investigate Arav Khan: Home minister

Special Correspondent
Home Minister Asaduzzaman KhanFile photo

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said different allegations brought against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who came to the limelight with the inauguration of is jewelry shop Dubai, will be investigated.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said information is being collected about Arav Khan.

An effort is on to actually know who he is, the home minister said, adding legal action will be taken in line with the findings of investigation.

The past incident of Arav Khan murdering a police officer, surfaced after a jewelry shop inaugural event attended by stars from sports and entertainment. He is an accused in the killing of the police officer.

The home minister said investigation is being carried out into whether this Arav Khan, now the centre of discussion, is the accused of police officer murder. 

If the allegation against Arav Khan is proved, he will be brought to book, he added.

According to the Detective Branch of police, the real name of the Arav jewelry shop owned by Arav Khan is Rabiul Islam.

He is from Kotalipara of Gopalganj. He is known by different names including Shohag Molla, Ridoy Sheikh and Apan.

Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan was murdered on 7 July 2018.

Being accused in that murder, Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan fled the country.

DB police said Rabiul Islam fled to India first and then he headed to Dubai after collecting an Indian passport. Now he is a gold trader in Dubai.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment