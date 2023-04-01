Samsuzzaman arrested for ‘child abuse’: Foreign ministry

The foreign ministry in a statement has said that it has been observed that several international news agencies have claimed that Prothom Alo’s Savar correspondent Samsuzzaman was arrested for reporting on “living cost in Bangladesh”.

The foreign ministry in the statement discarded the reports on international news media saying “this information is totally false and fabricated. This journalist was arrested because of ‘child abuse’ and ‘child exploitation'.”

It further states, “Many media have been continuously reporting on the costs of living every day in Bangladesh since the beginning of the Ukraine War which has created a global rise of cost of living. No one is arrested due to such reporting. The said journalist was arrested because of child abuse and child exploitation, as he offered ten taka to a 9-year old boy and then expressed his own views in the name of that child.”