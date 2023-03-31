Unbelievable drive to arrest Samsuzzaman 20 hrs after detaining him

Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman was picked up from his house in Savar at around 4:00am Wednesday morning by persons identifying themselves as CID men. He was produced before the court today, Thursday. Prior to that, neither CID nor anyone of the law enforcement agencies admitted to detaining him or picking him up.

Producing him before the court 30 hours after he was picked up, the police in a report said that they had carried out an IT operation in different places of Dhaka and then arrested Samsuzzaman at Wednesday midnight from in front of Bangabandhu International Convention Centre.