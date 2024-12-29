Prothom Alo employee abducted for ransom in Mymensingh

A gang has collected ransom after abducting an employee of Prothom Alo working in Mymensingh. The incident occurred last Thursday night.

A written complaint in connection with this has been filed with the Kotwali Model police station in Mymensingh on Saturday evening.

Victim Abul Bashar has been working as a regional manager (circulation) in Mymensingh for almost 15 years.

The written complaint states that after finishing work at the office in Mymensingh town, Abul Bashar started for his home in Gazipur around 7:45 pm on the night of 26 December.

He was stopped by three men, aged between 30 and 35, unacquainted to him at Digharkanda Bypass intersection on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh. Two of them started conversing with Abul Bashar.