Court accepts chargesheet against 8 over MC College gang rape

A Sylhet tribunal on Tuesday accepted chargesheet against eight men accused of gang-raping a woman at MC College, reports UNB.
Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Mohitul Haque Chowdhury took the chargesheet into cognisance in presence of all accused, said public prosecutor of the tribunal Rashida Syeda Khanam.
The plaintiff did not file any objection petition against the chargesheet.
On 3 December, police pressed charges against eight accused in the gang rape case.
Investigation officer of the case Indranil Bhattacharya submitted the chargesheet before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashrafullah Taher.
According to police, they found the direct involvement of six people in the rape while two abetted in the crime.
The accused who were directly involved in the crime are: Saifur Rahman, Shah Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tariqul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Mohammad Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon.
Rabiul Islam Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum were indirectly involved.
On 30 November, police received the DNA report of the MC College gang rape and found the involvement of some accused arrested over the crime.
A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on 25 September.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan police station against nine people mentioning the names of six.
Law enforcers arrested eight people who are now in police custody.
On 30 September, the High Court formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.
The rape incident at MC College and another in Noakhali fuelled countrywide protests against sexual violence against women that prompted the government to amend the relevant law with a provision of capital punishment for rape.
The much-talked-about 'Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020' was then passed in Parliament on 17 November for ensuring death penalty as the highest punishment for the heinous crime of rape.
The cabinet approved the amendment on 12 October last year. A day later, the president promulgated an ordinance in this regard.
From then till 31 December, the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) said 160 incidents of rape took place.
Last year, 1,627 women fell victim to rape. Fifty-three of them were murdered after rape and 14 of the victims took their own lives, according to ASK.
But the actual number is believed to be higher as many victims choose not to report assaults fearing for their safety.