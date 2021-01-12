Court accepts chargesheet against 8 over MC College gang rape





On 30 November, police received the DNA report of the MC College gang rape and found the involvement of some accused arrested over the crime.



A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on 25 September.



After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan police station against nine people mentioning the names of six.



Law enforcers arrested eight people who are now in police custody.

On 30 September, the High Court formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.



