DU student on hunger strike demanding arrest of Nurul

A female student of Dhaka University (DU) started a fast-unto-death on Thursday night demanding the arrest of former DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students Union) vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and five others in a rape case, reports UNB.


The protester, a student of Islamic Studies department of the university, started the hunger strike on the premises of Raju Memorial Sculpture accompanied by some classmates and female activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).



She said she would continue the strike until Nur and Hasan Al Mamun, suspended convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, are arrested.

On 20 September, the DU student filed a rape case against Nur, Hasan, Nazmul Hasan Sohag and Saiful Islam, joint conveners of the platform; Nazmul Huda, vice-president of the platform and DU student Abdullah Hil Baki at Lalbagh police station.

The same student on 21 September filed another case against the six with Kotwali police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.


