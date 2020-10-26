Haji Salim’s son Irfan jailed for one year

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Md Salim, and his bodyguard Zahidul Islam to one year each in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.

RAB members along with executive magistrate Sarwar Alam raided the nine-storey building of Haji Salim at around noon.