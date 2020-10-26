Haji Salim’s son Irfan jailed for one year

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Md Salim, and his bodyguard Zahidul Islam to one year each in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.
RAB members along with executive magistrate Sarwar Alam raided the nine-storey building of Haji Salim at around noon.
Briefing reporters in the evening, Lt Col Ashique Billah said Irfan and his bodyguard Zahid were handed six months jail each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies, reports UNB.
Two separate cases will be filed at the local police station -- one under the Arms Act and another under Narcotics Control Act -- against the duo, he said.
Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and foreign liquor were recovered from the house during the drive, he added.
A RAB official said Irfan has been living on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. A pair of handcuffs was also recovered during the raid.