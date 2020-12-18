HC rebukes ACC for failure to file report on money launderers, sets new date

The High Court on Thursday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to file a report by 28 February next year on money launderers and the steps taken against them, reports news agency UNB.

The virtual bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order after the ACC filed a report in this regard.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan tried to highlight the list of money laundering cases between 2016 and 2020 in which charges have been pressed.

The court told him: “We want to see what you’ve done after our order. We’d like to know about steps taken against money launderers who’ve bought properties abroad. Tell us what’s new.”