Muggings rampant, but few are reported or brought to justice

On the morning of 29 August, teacher Ranjila Parveen came to Dhaka from Bogura for eye treatment. She fell from a rickshaw when a mugger yanked at her bag and died. Five months earlier, Mukta Akter in Uttara and Soheli Islam in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital had also been killed in similar mugging incidents.

In the past six months, these three women have died after their bags were snatched from moving rickshaws or auto-rickshaws in Dhaka. In all three cases, the victims were travelling in moving vehicles when muggers grabbed their bags from the side or behind and pulled them away.

These three deaths are not isolated incidents. Such attacks are taking place one after another on different roads, at intersections and in busy parts of the capital. Although cases involving deaths or serious injuries come to public attention, most muggings remain unreported. Police register cases of robbery and dacoity in mugging incidents. From February to July, 149 robbery cases and just 18 dacoity cases were recorded in the capital.