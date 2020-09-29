How accused Tareq was caught

Tarequl Islam alias Tariq (28) used to have hair and a big beard, but he shaved off both in an attempt to hide his identity. He was hiding out in the home of a distant relative at a village in the remote haor (wetland) area of Derai upazila in Sunamganj. RAB arrested him from there are 7:00pm Tuesday.

Tarequl Islam is one of the accused in the gang-rape of a young woman in the MC College hostel of Sylhet. He is listed as accused No. 2 in the case. He is from the village Umedpur of Paschim Birgaon union, Dakkhin Sunamganj upazila in Sunamganj. Members of RAB’s Sunamganj company (CPC-3) searched various areas of Sunamganj throughout Tuesday and finally arrested him from the village Borma of Jagdal union.