All involved in Apratim murder arrested within 12 hours: Home minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that everyone involved in the murder of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13, the only son of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Bangla Department of Comilla University, was arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

He said the police deserved praise for recovering all the circumstantial evidence related to the murder in the shortest possible time.

The home minister also said steps would be taken to ensure that the investigation report in the Apratim murder case is submitted quickly, similar to the case involving the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi, Dhaka.