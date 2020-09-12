Investigation moves away from ‘robbery’ motive

Role of the night guard

The night guard of the UNO’s residence, Nazim Hasan (Palash), was seen in the morning at 6:10am in the footage. He was seen repeatedly looking below the western side of the bathroom window and then seen going to the front door. He was then seen going back to the pigeon house and removed the ladder from the boundary wall to lean it against the wall of the building. The investigating officials feel that the night guard Nazim Hasan was uneasy about the ladder and so he too is on the list of suspects.

The footage shows that after placing the ladder on the wall of the house, Nazim Hasan knocked on the front door. He then went up the stairs and then came down again. He looked very uneasy at the time, according to those involved in the investigation. He was walking up and down with his phone and then people started to arrive.

In the case regarding the attack on the UNO, it was said that at 6:30 am the night guard Nazim Hasan went upstairs upon hearing shouts from Omar Ali, UNO Wahida’s father. However, the door was locked and so he used the ladder to enter the house through the bathroom ventilator on the western side and began screaming when he saw the scene.