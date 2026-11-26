Four members of a family, including retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, were murdered after they caught two men breaking into their home to commit theft, police have said.

The two accused, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, were responsible for the killings, according to a charge sheet submitted to the Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

However, Gopinath Chakraborty, the victim’s elder brother and the plaintiff in the case, has rejected the police explanation and the findings presented in the charge sheet.

Addressing a press conference, held at the conference room of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s Office at 1:00 pm today, RMP Commissioner Md Mahbubur Rashid said Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das had gone to Ganapati’s house intending to steal money and gold ornaments, having learnt that valuables were kept there.