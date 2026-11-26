Charge sheet submitted
4 killed in Rangpur: Victim’s brother dismisses theft motive as ‘flimsy excuse’
At the press conference, Deputy Commissioner of the RMP Detective Branch (DB) Sanatan Chakraborty outlined the planning and details of the killings.
Four members of a family, including retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, were murdered after they caught two men breaking into their home to commit theft, police have said.
The two accused, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, were responsible for the killings, according to a charge sheet submitted to the Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.
However, Gopinath Chakraborty, the victim’s elder brother and the plaintiff in the case, has rejected the police explanation and the findings presented in the charge sheet.
Addressing a press conference, held at the conference room of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s Office at 1:00 pm today, RMP Commissioner Md Mahbubur Rashid said Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das had gone to Ganapati’s house intending to steal money and gold ornaments, having learnt that valuables were kept there.
While waiting on the roof of the house, they were spotted by Ganapati Chakraborty. When he tried to stop them, they killed him first. They then murdered the other three members of his family, the commissioner said.
He added that the two accused had given confessional statements before a court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Some of the stolen gold ornaments had also been recovered on the basis of information provided by them, the RMP commissioner added.
At the press conference, Deputy Commissioner of the RMP Detective Branch (DB) Sanatan Chakraborty outlined the planning and details of the killings.
He said the murders were committed primarily with the intention of theft, with the perpetrators using a gamchha (traditional cotton towel), rope and physical force.
The DB official further said Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das had gone to the rooftop of the house to commit theft. There were rumours in the neighbourhood that Ganapati Chakraborty had withdrawn Tk 5-6 million from his bank account after retiring and kept the money at home.
Ganapati’s wife, Pritilata Chakraborty, was also frequently seen leaving the house wearing expensive jewellery. Having heard and observed these things, their neighbours Siddhartha and Mugdha planned to break into the house and steal the valuables.
When their attempt was thwarted, the two men first killed Ganapati, followed by his wife and their two children, the DB official said.
At the press conference, police said 31 types of samples had been collected from the crime scene on 31 August and 1 September and sent to the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) forensic laboratory for examination. Investigators also recorded statements from 53 witnesses.
DNA belonging to Mugdha Das was detected on a date seed, while Siddhartha Das’s DNA was found on a piece of cucumber. DNA from both accused was detected on a cigarette butt.
Furthermore, only Mugdha Das’s DNA was found on samples taken from the gamchha wrapped around the neck of the deceased Pritilata Chakraborty.
DB official Sanatan Chakraborty said an analysis of the DNA test results, recovered evidence, confessional statements and witness testimonies had provided clear evidence of the involvement of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das in the killings.
However, Gopinath Chakraborty remains unconvinced by the police account and the charge sheet.
“Claiming that all four were murdered for money is a flimsy excuse. Someone more powerful is behind this. We have maintained from the beginning that the two men could not have killed all four. We demanded a fair investigation and the identification of the actual perpetrators. But our concerns were not given due consideration,” he said.
On the night of 22 August, police recovered the bodies of Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty and their two children, Agami Chakraborty and Ayush Chakraborty, from their home in Machhuapara in Rangpur city.
The following day, Gopinath Chakraborty filed a murder case with Kotwali police station against unidentified persons.
Initially, Milon Chatterjee, an inspector (investigation) at the police station, was appointed as the investigation officer. On the next day, 24 August, the case was transferred to the Detective Branch of Rangpur Metropolitan Police. DB Inspector Jinnat Ali subsequently led the investigation.