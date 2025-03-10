Special law soon to bring back stolen assets: Shafiqul Alam

The interim government will proclaim a special law (ordinance) soon to bring back the stolen assets home, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Monday.

He revealed this while speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.

Alam said during the Sheikh Hasina regime, about US$ 234 billion was laundered abroad from Bangladesh and of the amount, US$ 17 billion was siphoned off from the country’s banking sector. “It was an extra kind of highway robbery,” he added.