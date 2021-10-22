Man suspected to be Iqbal Hossain detained in Cox’s Bazar

Police on Thursday night detained a man suspecting him to be Iqbal Hossain, who has been identified as the one who kept a copy of the holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla. The incident led to accusation against the Hindu community of desecrating the Quran and triggered communal violence across the country.

“He was detained from the Cox’s Bazar sea beach at around 10:30pm and was sent to Cumilla right away,” Rafiqul Islam, Cox’s Bazar additional superintendent of police told news agency UNB.