HC revokes bail order of suspended ACC director Enamul Basir

On 23 February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh sentenced two government officials to different jail terms in the high-profile bribery case.
While Enamul Basir was sentenced to eight years in jail for taking Tk 4 million as bribe, former deputy inspector general of police, Mizanur Rahman was awarded three-year-imprisonment as the one paying the bribe in the same case.
A fine of Tk 80 millionj was also imposed on Basir in the case.
On 22 July, 2019, ACC arrested Enamul from his Darus Salam residence in the city for taking bribe from former DIG of police, Mizanur Rahman.
On 16 July, 2019, ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah lodged the complaint on allegation of bribery.
A private TV channel reported that Mizan gave Tk 40 million to Basir to get a clean chit in a corruption case.
Enamul was suspended on 10 June of that year for allegedly leaking information, a breach of his job discipline.
Mizan was arrested in the case on 21 July, 2019.
DIG Mizan was an additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was withdrawn on 9 January, 2019 following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.