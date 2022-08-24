HC revokes bail order of suspended ACC director Enamul Basir

A day after granting bail, the High Court (HC) on Wednesday revoked the bail order of suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a bribery case, reports UNB.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.

Advocate Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury stood for Basir while advocate Khurshid Alam represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier, on Tuesday, the same court granted bail to Basir in the case.