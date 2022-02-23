‘Police said I would live for a week’

“My son was in a very critical condition when he was brought back home. He held on to me, crying and saying, 'Ma, the police have beaten me mercilessly. They said I would live just one more week. So you can see me just for one more week. Take care of me however you want this week, because I won't live much longer."

Banessa Begum, 65, the grieving mother of Uzir Mia, said this while lamenting his son’s death. Uzir Mia’s sister Baby Akhter sat crying beside her.

This was the scene at Uzir Mia’s house in Shatrumardan village of Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj on Tuesday afternoon. Uzir Mia’s wife Shafia Begum has been bedridden since the death of her husband. Uzir Mia, 40, died on Monday at noon. He used to run a small business in the area. He once lived in Saudi Arabia.