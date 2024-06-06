Benazir's immovable assets: Court appoints administrators

Speaking to Prothom Alo, PP Mahmud Hossain said ACC had appealed to the court today, Thursday, to appoint administrators to take care of the seized immovable assets of Benazir Ahmed and his wife and children.

After a hearing, the court granted ACC's appeal. The court also issued an order to inform it about the overall condition of the four flats in Gulshan.

Once the court receives a complete update in this regard, it will appoint an administrator to take care of these flats.

PP Mahmud Hasan said once the full-fledged order is received, it will be known which agencies that court has appointed to look after the various properties.

He said, the court has appointed the district fisheries officer to take care of the 28 ponds in Gopalganj. The court has ordered the Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner to take care of the property there.