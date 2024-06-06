Benazir's immovable assets: Court appoints administrators
The court has appointed administrators to look after the seized immovable assets of the former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children.
Dhaka Metropolitan Court's senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order today, Thursday.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)'s public prosecutor (PP) Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PP Mahmud Hossain said ACC had appealed to the court today, Thursday, to appoint administrators to take care of the seized immovable assets of Benazir Ahmed and his wife and children.
After a hearing, the court granted ACC's appeal. The court also issued an order to inform it about the overall condition of the four flats in Gulshan.
Once the court receives a complete update in this regard, it will appoint an administrator to take care of these flats.
PP Mahmud Hasan said once the full-fledged order is received, it will be known which agencies that court has appointed to look after the various properties.
He said, the court has appointed the district fisheries officer to take care of the 28 ponds in Gopalganj. The court has ordered the Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner to take care of the property there.
According to ACC investigations so far, Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters own 621 bighas of land. There are also 33 banks accounts found so far in the names of Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children. However, the records have no mention of how much money is in these accounts.
Benazir Ahmed has been IGP from 15 April 2020 till 30 September 2022. Earlier he had been the commissioners of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
In December 2021 the US imposed sanctions on seven former and serving RAB officers including Benazir Ahmed, on grounds of violating human rights. He had been the IGP when the sanctions were announced.