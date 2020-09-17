UNO attack

Rabiul to make confessional statement in court

Dinajpur
Rabiul, accused in the assault on UNO Wahida Khan, was prodced in to court after six days' remand
The attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Dinajpur, Wahida Khanam, and her father Omar Ali, was carried out by Rabiul, according to the police. After a six-day remand, he was produced before the court at 11:30am on Thursday. He will give his confessional statement under Section 164, police have said.

Security was beefed up at the court premises on Thursday morning before Rabiul was brought there. He was brought to the court under strict police guard by members of the police detective branch (DB) at 11:00am. He was then taken to the court of judicial magistrate Anjuman Ara Begum.

DB police picked up Rabiul on 9 September from his home in the village Dhamahar Bhimrul of Birjora union, Birol upazila of Dinajpur. He admitted his guilt during primary interrogations.

Speaking at a press conference on 12 September, the Rangpur range police DIG, Debdas Bhattacharya said Rabiul had admitted his guilt, saying that he was the main planner behind the attack and he had carried out the assault alone.

On that day the police handed Rabiul over to the court and appealed to take him on 10 days’ remand. The court granted remand for 6 days. From that day the police began questioning him under remand.

Rabiul said he had carried out the attack as an act of vengeance, according to police. The police recovered the hammer, stick, ladder, keys and other evidence which were revealed during Rabiul’s interrogation.

