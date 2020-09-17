Rabiul to make confessional statement in court

The attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Dinajpur, Wahida Khanam, and her father Omar Ali, was carried out by Rabiul, according to the police. After a six-day remand, he was produced before the court at 11:30am on Thursday. He will give his confessional statement under Section 164, police have said.

Security was beefed up at the court premises on Thursday morning before Rabiul was brought there. He was brought to the court under strict police guard by members of the police detective branch (DB) at 11:00am. He was then taken to the court of judicial magistrate Anjuman Ara Begum.