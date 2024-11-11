Muntaha was killed as family accused neighbour of theft, police suspect

Muntaha Akter, a 5-year-old child in Sylhet, was killed out of vengeance by neighbour Shamima Begum alias Marjia who was accused of theft, the police suspect.

Muntaha, daughter of certain Shamim Ahmed of Bhararifoud village in Kanaighat upazila’s Birdal, had been missing since 3 November. After a week, police recovered her body from a pond near her house on Sunday.

Police said Shamima Begum was detained in connection with the incident on Saturday night. Later, Shamim’s mother Alifjan Begum, 55, neighbour Islam Uddin, 40, and Nazma Begum, 35, were detained. Although no case has been filed yet, the four were arrested through General Diary (GD) filed by Muntaha’s father Shamim Ahmed and another case filed under women and children repression act.