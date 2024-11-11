Muntaha was killed as family accused neighbour of theft, police suspect
Muntaha Akter, a 5-year-old child in Sylhet, was killed out of vengeance by neighbour Shamima Begum alias Marjia who was accused of theft, the police suspect.
Muntaha, daughter of certain Shamim Ahmed of Bhararifoud village in Kanaighat upazila’s Birdal, had been missing since 3 November. After a week, police recovered her body from a pond near her house on Sunday.
Police said Shamima Begum was detained in connection with the incident on Saturday night. Later, Shamim’s mother Alifjan Begum, 55, neighbour Islam Uddin, 40, and Nazma Begum, 35, were detained. Although no case has been filed yet, the four were arrested through General Diary (GD) filed by Muntaha’s father Shamim Ahmed and another case filed under women and children repression act.
Police said Shamima had started tutoring Muntaha around four months ago. But she stopped tutoring Muntaha without informing the family members. At one point the family asked Shamima not to teach Muntaha, which angered her. After that some clothes stolen from Muntaha’s family were recovered from Shamima’s house. The family accused Shamima of theft.
These incidents were behind the gruesome killing of Muntaha, the police said referring to their primary investigation.
Alok Kanti Sharma, assistant police superintendent of Kanaighat circle in Sylhet, told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that four arrested are currently in police custody. They will be produced before the court.
He further said Shamima primarily confessed to killing Muntaha during the interrogation. Details could be learnt if she gives a confessional statement under article 164 in the court.
Muntaha’s father Shamim Ahmed said Shamima visited the victim’s house several times even after she went missing. Their family could not suspect seeing her behaviour.
“I helped with the construction of her house by fundraising. She returned the favour by killing my daughter. I want the highest punishment of my daughter’s killers,” said Shamim.