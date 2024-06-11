Jhenaidah district AL general secretary detained

Crime

Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu has been arrested in connection with the killing of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained him from Dhanmondi in the capital on Tuesday.

A DB source said he was detained from just below the residence of an Awami League leader in the capital’s Dhanmondi 3/A area. Later, he was taken to the DB police office in Minto Road.

However, the DB police is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

MP Anwarul Azim was killed in a flat in Kolkata’s New Town area on 13 April. Four people have been arrested so far from Bangladesh in connection with the murder. Besides, two others were arrested from Kolkata and Nepal.

Questioning the arrestees, the police came to know that MP Anwarul was killed over a smuggling-related dispute. US expat Md. Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin, brother of Kotchandpur pourashava mayor, has been identified as the mastermind of the gruesome murder.

The intelligence officials involved in the investigation said Akhtaruzzaman hired a killer with Tk 50 million to kill MP Anwarul Azim. Once notorious extremist leader Shimul Bhuiyan played a key role in the killing. Jhenaidah Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim’s name came up while questioning Shimul.

Speaking regarding the detention of Saidul Karim Mintu, Jhenaidah district Chhatra League general secretary Al-Imran told Prothom Alo this evening that some people introducing them as DB police picked up the general secretary of Jhenaidah district Awami League.

The people introducing as DB police said at the time that he would be taken the DB police office in Minto road, Al-Imran added.

