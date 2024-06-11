Jhenaidah district AL general secretary detained

Jhenaidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu has been arrested in connection with the killing of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained him from Dhanmondi in the capital on Tuesday.

A DB source said he was detained from just below the residence of an Awami League leader in the capital’s Dhanmondi 3/A area. Later, he was taken to the DB police office in Minto Road.