Jamaat ameer knew his son was involved in militancy: CTTC

The chief of the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman came up with this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference in the DMP media centre.
Asaduzzaman said Shafiqur Rahman revealed this during the interrogation, adding that he didn't inform the matter to the law enforcement agency.
He knew that his son headed towards the hilly area in Bandarban with a group of the so-called Hijrat. Having failed to reach there, he contacted his father (Shafiqur Rahman).
Later, Shafiqur brought his son back home safely. It is the highest abetting in terrorism, Asaduzzaman added.
On 9 November, police arrested the son of Jamaat ameer, Rafat Sadiq Saifullah, from Sylhet on the same charges. According to the police, Saifullah is the convener of Sylhet unit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.