Jamaat ameer knew his son was involved in militancy: CTTC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police on Thursday claimed the ameer (chief) of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman has admitted to have known about the involvement of his son Dr Rafat Sadiq Saifullah with the new militant outfit, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that he knew about the involvement of his son with the militant outfit.

The chief of the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman came up with this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference in the DMP media centre.

Asaduzzaman said Shafiqur Rahman revealed this during the interrogation, adding that he didn't inform the matter to the law enforcement agency.   

He knew that his son headed towards the hilly area in Bandarban with a group of the so-called Hijrat. Having failed to reach there, he contacted his father (Shafiqur Rahman).

Later, Shafiqur brought his son back home safely. It is the highest abetting in terrorism, Asaduzzaman added.

On 9 November, police arrested the son of Jamaat ameer, Rafat Sadiq Saifullah, from Sylhet on the same charges. According to the police, Saifullah is the convener of Sylhet unit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

