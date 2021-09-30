Sylhet court accepts charge sheet against SI Akbar, five others

A Sylhet court on Thursday accepted the charge sheet filed by police against six people, including suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiya in a case filed over death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody.

Five of the six accused, including Akbar, were produced before Sylhet additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abul Momen this morning, reports UNB.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against the absconding sixth accused -- Abdullah Al Noman, who had allegedly helped Akbar flee the country, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police inspector Pradeep Chandra Das.