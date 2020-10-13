No case filed despite law on death in custody

Although laws have been passed to prevent death in the custody of law enforcement agencies, such incidents have not stopped in Bangladesh. The law has gradually become inactive. In the last two weeks, there have been four deaths in police custody in Dhaka, Sylhet and Bagerhat. In each case, the families alleged that the victims were tortured to death.

According to the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act-2013, there is scope to file a case for such deaths, but the families have not filed any case. Needless to say, the reason is fear or stress. This is an instance of no implementation of law despite its existence.

Human rights organisations can play role here, but this steadily fading. The question naturally arises, what is the role of human rights organisations if they do not stand by the victims in such incidents? Although there is a National Human Rights Commission, they have nothing to do with such cases the commission has not been given the legal authority to investigate the law enforcement. After a lengthy process, the commission can file a writ petition in the High Court, but it does not have the capacity to conduct the case.