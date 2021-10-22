'The village wouldn't have burned if the administration reached in time'

It was raining from 12 noon on Wednesday in Pirganj, Rangpur. I reached Borokarimpur of Majipara village by rickshaw van. There is a crooked bridge over the narrow Akhira river. RDS Dakhil madrasah on the left after crossing the bridge. The voluntary organisation Bidyanandya was distributing relief there. Boter Hat is next to the madrasah. That's where I spoke to Fata Army.

Former soldier Md Fatah Miah is locally known as Fata Army. He said, "It was just after Maghrib. OC shaheb along with policemen arrived in 30 or 40 minutes. Sadiq chairman (Ramnathpur UP chairman Sadiqul Islam) also reached. There were around 10 to 15 policemen. The people of the Hindu area called police over phone even before me."

Awami Matsyajibi League upazila unit president Bipul Sarker spoke up. He said the attacks would not have taken place here. They contacted many people. The attacks took place about two and two and a half hours after the arrival of UP chairman and OC. Could forces not have been brought from Rangpur within this time, he asked. Would it have been possible to carry out so much damage? He looked at the affected people of Majipara sand said, "Brothers, would this village have been burned if the administration had arrived in time?"