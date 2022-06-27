Tools used to remove bolts of Padma Bridge: CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police is suspecting that the accused used tools to remove the bolts of the Padma Bridge. The officials said this at a press conference organised by CID on Monday.

Special Superintendent of Police Rezaul Masood of CID's Cyber ​​Intelligence and Risk Management Division said at the CID headquarters in Malibagh, "It is not possible to loosen the bolt of the bridge with bare hands. We have also discussed this with the bridge authorities and learned that the bolts of such a large installation cannot be removed by hand.”

The CID official could not answer the question as to what kind of tools were used to remove the bolt.