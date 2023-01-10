ACC directed to resolve corruption allegation against lawmaker Showkat

Earlier, on 9 May last year, Prothom Alo published a report 'Allegations of misappropriation of money of TR allocation without any work done'.

A resident of Patharghata, Sultan Ahmed, attached a copy of the report along with an application to the ACC chairman on 27 October. Sultan alleged that the local parliament member has committed an offense under the Money Laundering Act by embezzling government money.

He filed the writ with the High Court after he failed to seek redressal from the ACC. Lawyer Kamal Hossain heard the writ in court while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.