ACC directed to resolve corruption allegation against lawmaker Showkat

Earlier, on 9 May last year, Prothom Alo published a report 'Allegations of misappropriation of money of TR allocation without any work done'.
A resident of Patharghata, Sultan Ahmed, attached a copy of the report along with an application to the ACC chairman on 27 October. Sultan alleged that the local parliament member has committed an offense under the Money Laundering Act by embezzling government money.
He filed the writ with the High Court after he failed to seek redressal from the ACC. Lawyer Kamal Hossain heard the writ in court while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.
Sultan’s lawyer Kamal Hossain said that the High Court has ordered the ACC to settle the application within 30 days.
He also told Prothom Alo that the ruling sought to ask as to why the inaction of the defendants to take necessary measures against Showkat Hasanur Rahman, Barguna district relief and rehabilitation officer and relief and rehabilitation officers of Patharghata, Betagi, Bamana upazilas for misappropriating the money allocated by the government for the TR project of Patharghata, Betagi, Bamna will not be illegal.
Six defendants -- ACC chairman, ACC secretary, ACC commissioner (inquiry), ACC commissioner (investigation), deputy commissioner of Barguna and superintendent of police have been asked to respond to the ruling.