RAB provides details of five arrested militants

RAB further said that arrested Habibullah used to lead the prayer at the Quba Masjid in Cumilla. Besides, he used to teach in a madrasah. He joined the ‘Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya’ in 2020 through Neyamat Ullah. He was one of the major financiers of the organisation.

He used to lead the 'dawat' (inviting to join the ideology or recruitment). He used to collect funds for the organisation in various ways and used to provide money for militant activities.

He also ran a madrasah for two years in the Naikhangchhari area of Bandarban. He used to collect students from different hilly areas and get them admitted to his madrasah. So far, he has recruited around 15-20 members and has sent them for training.