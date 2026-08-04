PM’s adviser comments on Hasina’s announcement to return home

Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Information and Broadcasting, has said that the government is prepared if ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh from India following the July mass uprising that brought down her government.

Sheikh Hasina will certainly be arrested if she returns to the country, Zahed Ur Rahman said. “She (Sheikh Hasina) says she will come. So let her come; we are ready,” he said.

The adviser made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Tuesday to brief the media on the government’s recent activities.