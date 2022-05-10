‘Data Protection Act’ to fail in achieving objectives

In the light of analysis of already existing such acts in 137 countries, it is revealed that there are some shortcomings in the draft laws.

1. The name of the draft act is ‘Upatto Surokkha Ain, 2022’. In English it is called the ‘Data Protection Act’. Assumption is the draft act is prepared following the ‘General Data Protection Regulation’ adopted in current Europe. And, the word ‘Upatto (Data)’ has been taken from the ‘Proshashonik Poribhasha, 2015 (Administrative Terminology, 2015)’ published by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Though the words ‘Data Protection’ have been used to mean personal data, it is not compulsory to use ‘Data Protection’ every time. The UK, Sweden, Malta, Ireland and a few other countries have used the words ‘Data Protection’ in the heading of their acts. But at least 60 countries (including Japan, South Korea, China, South Africa etc.) use ‘Personal Information Protection’ in the headings of their acts. On the other hand, the word ‘Privacy’ could be seen in the headings of acts by at least 30 countries. Some other countries have used ‘Personal Data Protection’ in the headings of their similar acts. That means, despite the differences in headings, the objective of the enactment is similar, i.e., securing personal data.

We can get an idea of what constitutes personal data from Section 26 of Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act (DSA). For example, name, photograph, birth date, mother’s name, father’s name. signature, National Identity (NID) card, birth and death registration numbers, fingerprint, passport number, bank account numbers, driving license, e-TIN number, electronic or digital signature, users name, credit or debit card numbers, voice print, retina image, iris image, DNA profile, security question or any other identifying marks. Collecting those, selling, occupying, supplying and using have been made a criminal offence by law.