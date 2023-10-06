Smart NID data leakage: A ministry, some other offices key suspects

Sensitive personal information of citizens leaked in the virtual world through a Telegram channel several days ago. Anyone could easily access the information by submitting an NID number and birthdate online. However, the channel stopped providing leaked NID data on Thursday morning.

A source at the commission indicated that the data could have leaked from a ministry that receives data verification services from the EC database. The commission has already suspended its service and issued a letter to the ministry to launch an investigation into the leakage.

The commission may even terminate its data-sharing agreement with the ministry if the latter fails to address the technical flaws and obtain intelligence clearance.