Smart NID card data available on Telegram  

The personal information of individuals, obtained through the Smart National Identity Card (NID) system, is available on a Telegram channel. By providing a NID number and date of birth, an individual's complete personal information can be generated.

This Telegram channel functions using a specialised software (bot) to facilitate this process. It allows anyone to access and generate personal information of people, akin to certain government and private organizations that obtain NID information from the Election Commission (EC) for various services like selling SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

Currently, the identity of the individual or group operating this Telegram channel remains unknown.

In July, data belonging to thousands of individuals was leaked from the Registrar General's office, birth and death registration information system (BDRIS). Following this incident, approximately two and a half months later, news surfaced regarding a breach in the smart card information.