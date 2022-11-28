Bangladesh is a role model for women’s participation in UN peacekeeping: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday underscored women empowerment saying that they are most vulnerable section of society and suffer most during any conflict and disaster.

“It is beyond question that women are the most vulnerable section of the society, especially in the third world countries. They suffer from various forms of violence, malnutrition, illiteracy and other basic needs. Their plights multiply during any conflict and disaster,” she said.

The premier said this while speaking at the inaugural session of two-day seminar on International Women Peace and Security.

Armed Forces Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Police organised the seminar at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

She said that to address the peace and security issues of women, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution number 1,325 which established the Women Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and Bangladesh is proud to be a part in formulating the resolution.