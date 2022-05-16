Difficult to say if India will send back PK Halder before trial: ACC

Law experts say that it could take four-five months to bring PK Halder back to Bangladesh. When asked how long it would take, Syed Mahbub Khan said, “It’s actually difficult to say precisely. It depends on how many cases have been filed there (India), how long the trials would take or can we bring him back before those trials end.”

He further said that Interpol issued a red alert worldwide to arrest PK Halder, which also reached India. Now, they are trying to get in touch with the Interpol authorities in India to implement the alert. When asked what the Indian Interpol authority has said in response, the ACC official said, “We are yet to receive a reply.”