Bring PK Halder back now for misappropriating and laundering funds

We are relieved by the arrest of Prashant Kumar Halder (PK Halder) and his five accomplices in West Bengal, India, on charges of siphoning Tk 35 billion from Bangladesh. But this is a matter of concern as well. The reason for we are relieved is that money launderers could not get away even after crossing the border. And the reason for concern is despite smuggling billions, the mastermind and his associates have been able to leave the country without any hindrance.

PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, fled to India in 2019 and later to Canada. He has huge property in both India and Canada. While in India, PK Halder concealed his identity and collected a national identity card, citizenship identity card, income tax department identity card, Aadhaar card and so on in the name of Shivshankar Halder and bought a house and set up business there.