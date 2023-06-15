'Jesmin’s killing' tarnishes image of RAB, govt and country

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Khurshid Hossain has said the reported killing of Jesmin has tarnished the image of the country, the government and the force.

"Neither the battalion nor the headquarters knew anything about it. This was done from the camp,” he told a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry on 4 April.

The RAB chief’s statement has been found from the minutes of the committee’s meeting.

The parliamentary standing committee gave an approval to this minutes in its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Wednesday.