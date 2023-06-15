'Jesmin’s killing' tarnishes image of RAB, govt and country

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Khurshid Hossain has said the reported killing of Jesmin has tarnished the image of the country, the government and the force.
"Neither the battalion nor the headquarters knew anything about it. This was done from the camp,” he told a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry on 4 April.
The RAB chief’s statement has been found from the minutes of the committee’s meeting.
The parliamentary standing committee gave an approval to this minutes in its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Wednesday.
The standing committee chairman Benjir Ahmed chaired the meeting attended by committee members home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Md Habibar Rahman, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Nur Mohammad, Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed and Samil Uddin Ahmed.
The previous meeting’s minutes presented to the committee on Wednesday showed Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman raised the issue of Jesmin’s death for discussion at the meeting held on 4 April.
He said maybe the high officials of RAB are sincere but over enthusiasm is being seen at the field level.
How such an incident could take place at the instruction of an official? A case was filed, that too after the death (of the victim). This incident has been overshadowing many achievements of the government, Pir Fazlur Rahman added.
At a stage of the meeting, RAB director general Khurshid Hossain said, “The killing of Jesmin has tarnished the image of the country, the government and the force. This was done from the camp. Neither the battalion nor the headquarters knew anything about it.”
He further said, “A committee has already been constituted from the headquarters. Upon getting the committee’s report … whoever commits the crime, the force will not bear the responsibility of any person. Even the government will not bear any responsibility. Appropriate legal actions would be taken against the perpetrators.”
The RAB director general also said the joint secretary, whose name has been mentioned here, filed two general diaries (GDs) against that woman on charges of harassing him using her Facebook ID two years ago.
Following the statement of the RAB director general, chairman to the standing committee Benjir Ahmed said, “If two GDs were filed before, that should be settled first. We are facing an embarrassing situation due to the sanctions against RAB. These problems would not have created had the concerned people carried out their duties properly.”
That is why he advised everyone to be more responsible.
Later, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “A detailed discussion has been held on the woman from Naogaon. Proper action will be taken on this.”
Prothom Alo contacted RAB requesting for the force’s remarks on the minutes of the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry under the title ‘Tarnish of image at the killing of Jesmin’.
RAB spokesperson and director of the force’s legal and media wing Khandaker Al Moin said a writ has been filed regarding the death of Jesmin.
All the information including autopsy reports from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and Naogaon hospital were submitted before the court. The court at that time said Jesmin died because of various surrounding reasons. The issue of death in custody of RAB has come but not the issue of killing.
Al Moin also said the court has constituted a high-level investigation committee to look into the matter and the committee is currently working now. The insvegation committee has been working to check whether the raid was conducted following all the rules. Surely RAB will take legal action if the court, upon getting the report of the insvegation committee, thinks anybody has negligence in the incident, he added.
Sultana Jesmin was an office assistant at Chandipur union land office in Naogaon sadar upazila. She was detained by a team of RAB-5 from Naogaon city on 22 March, upon a verbal complaint of Enamul Haque, director (joint secretary) of the local government division’s Rajshahi office.
Enamul Haque alleged that Sultana Jesmin along with a certain Al Amin hacked his Facebook account and used it to lure different people into job offers.
RAB said Sultana Jesmin was arrested on charges of fraudulence. She fell sick after arrest. RAB then took Jesmin first to a hospital in Naogaon and later was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. She, however, died on 24 March.
Family members alleged that Jesmin died from torture in the RAB custody.