Govt’s response to UNHRC chief’s letter

The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) is deeply concerned over the reports of excessive use of force to contain the quota protesters, subsequent casualties, arbitrary arrest and torture. A reform of the overall system is required to uphold freedom of speech and rights to hold rallies and meetings and prevent such incidents of torture in the future.

UNHRC high commissioner made these remarks in his letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 23 July regarding the situation that emerged following the violence centering the quota reform movement.

In response to the letter addressing the prime minister, Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen sent a letter to Volker Turk on 29 July.

Addressing the UNHRC chief, he wrote, “There needs to be a clear distinction made between the weeks-long students' movement and the terrorist activities that were perpetrated by the said third forces taking advantage of the situation. In the interest of conducting the ongoing judicial and administrative investigation processes, it would be appreciated if the Office and the related UN Human Rights mechanisms could refrain from making any conclusive statements that may otherwise influence or shape public perception, including in the international media. It would be advisable not to resort to sensational public statements based on one-sided reports before allowing the real picture to emerge through the well-established investigation procedures in the country.”