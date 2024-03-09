7 January polls didn't meet some key int'l standards

The 12th national polls of Bangladesh did not meet some internationally recognised standards for a democratic election. Although the exercise of civic and political rights is fundamental for democracy, it was limited in case of the 7 January election.

The European Union (EU) Election Expert Mission came up with this evaluation regarding the 12th general elections in Bangladesh in a report published Friday.

The EU mission said while the Election Commission (EC) had extensive power, there was lack of confidence among some stakeholders as to whether the commission could deliver a fair election.

The report reads the voters did not have the opportunity to fully exercise their democratic right to vote for a diverse range of candidates following a decision by the main opposition party to boycott the elections.