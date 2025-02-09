40 arrested in Operation Devil Hunt in Gazipur; police call them fascist govt associates
A total of 40 people have been arrested in Gazipur as part of Operation Devil Hunt, police confirmed. Gazipur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Chowdhury Md. Jaber Sadek informed Prothom Alo on Sunday that the arrests were made during an overnight operation conducted by the district police. He claimed that those arrested were in various ways associated with the fallen fascist government.
The joint forces launched the special operation across the country on Saturday. The operation, officially named Operation Devil Hunt, was announced in a notification issued by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday.
According to the notification, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to the recent terrorist attack on students and civilians in Gazipur.
During the meeting, it was decided that Operation Devil Hunt would be conducted in coordination with the joint forces to restore law and order in the affected areas and to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The operation follows an attack on students at the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday night. In protest, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens Committee organized a day-long demonstration and rally in Gazipur on Saturday. Facing mounting pressure, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner apologised for his failure to prevent the attack. Additionally, the officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station was removed from his post.
Later in the evening, at around 6:30 pm, a student was shot by unknown assailants in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, further escalating tensions in the area.