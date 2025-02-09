40 arrested in Operation Devil Hunt  in Gazipur; police call them fascist govt associates  

A total of 40 people have been arrested in Gazipur as part of Operation Devil Hunt, police confirmed. Gazipur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Chowdhury Md. Jaber Sadek informed Prothom Alo on Sunday that the arrests were made during an overnight operation conducted by the district police. He claimed that those arrested were in various ways associated with the fallen fascist government.

The joint forces launched the special operation across the country on Saturday. The operation, officially named Operation Devil Hunt, was announced in a notification issued by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday.