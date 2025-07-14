Prothom Alo celebrates INMA awards, vows to uphold fearless journalism
Joy multiplies when shared—and to celebrate its recent international recognition, Prothom Alo organised a warm and heartfelt reception for its readers, supporters, and well-wishers.
The event, held on Sunday afternoon at the ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel in Banani, brought together members of civil society, cultural figures, and government advisers for an evening of reflection and pride.
Earlier this year, Prothom Alo received three prestigious awards from the International News Media Association (INMA), the world’s largest media organisation.
These accolades were awarded in recognition of the paper’s bold and innovative journalism, particularly during the July uprising in Bangladesh. Sunday’s reception was organised to celebrate this global achievement with those who have long stood beside Prothom Alo.
Guests were greeted with warmth as they arrived at the venue. The hall was tastefully adorned with white scrolls hanging from the ceiling, each inscribed with excerpts highlighting Prothom Alo’s unwavering commitment to factual journalism, linguistic sensitivity, advocacy against acid violence, and broader societal engagement.
The stage featured the newspaper’s iconic rising sun logo on a clean white backdrop, flanked by a digital screen that displayed messages of welcome. The overall décor created an atmosphere of serenity and grace.
Among the invited guests were advisers to the interim government, respected academics, business leaders, writers, artists, legal experts, cultural personalities, and rights activists.
Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif opened the evening by welcoming the guests and reflecting on the newspaper’s journey. Since its launch on 4 November, 1998, he said, Prothom Alo has remained steadfast in its commitment to the truth, even under severe pressure. The recent international awards, he noted, are a testament to that commitment.
A short documentary was then shown, outlining the role of INMA and Prothom Alo’s recent initiatives. Editor Matiur Rahman followed with personal reflections on receiving the awards. He explained that INMA, established in 1937, is a global network of more than 1,000 media organisations from 100 countries. Its Global Media Awards are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, recognising innovation and excellence.
The competition, considered one of the most prestigious for newspapers, magazines, digital platforms, television, and radio outlets worldwide, received 839 entries this year from 286 media organisations across 49 countries. Out of these, 198 initiatives were selected as finalists by a jury board composed of 60 media executives from 26 countries. From this pool, awards were given across 20 categories under 7 divisions.
Prothom Alo received a total of three awards. In the “Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement” category (National Brand), it won the first prize for its courageous journalism during the July people’s uprising, active engagement with young readers, and its subsequent multifaceted initiatives. In this category, Peru’s El Comercio Group secured second place, and Norway’s Schibsted Media took third.
Additionally, Prothom Alo won third prize in the category of “Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand” (National Brand) for its National Health Olympiad initiative. The first prize in this category went to the Wall Street Journal of the United States, while Hindustan Times of India took second.
The most prestigious of all is INMA’s “Best in South Asia” award. Six initiatives from six global regions were chosen for this title, with Prothom Alo selected from South Asia. This recognition, too, was awarded for the newspaper’s bold journalism and diverse reporting around the July movement. Never before has any Bangladeshi newspaper or media outlet been recognised as the best in South Asia—nor has one won a first prize in any INMA category.
The awards were conferred on 22 May at the World Congress of News Media held at the Edison Hotel ballroom in Manhattan, New York. As Prothom Alo’s editor Matiur Rahman described the series of awards the newspaper had received, guests burst into spontaneous applause.
Matiur Rahman expressed his deep gratitude, respect, and sympathy to the guests, Prothom Alo’s well-wishers, advertisers, readers, and especially to the martyrs and the injured of the July uprising. He said, “Winning ‘Best in South Asia’ or a first prize in any category is undoubtedly a moment of joy. But what matters more to us is the cause for which we received the award. This recognition stems from Prothom Alo’s role in covering the unprecedented mass uprising of July–August. INMA’s global recognition came because of our accurate and professional reporting during those turbulent days—published despite fear, threats, and pressure.” He added that, as in the past, Prothom Alo will not bow to intimidation or pressure. It will continue to pursue objective journalism with courage.
Among the guests present were interim government advisers- energy adviser Mohammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain, environment and climate adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and later cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also joined. On behalf of the advisers, Rizwana Hasan congratulated Prothom Alo for its achievement and remarked that the people’s uprising had ushered in a new reality and new demands. Many people have different ideas and needs, and they are working to coordinate these elements and move the country forward.
From among the guests, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman, came to the stage and offered brief remarks, congratulating Prothom Alo for this exceptional achievement. He said, Prothom Alo has become the people’s favourite newspaper because of its commitment to factual journalism. Now, it has received global recognition. It has always been at the top domestically—and will remain so.
Professor Parveen Hasan said, “We learned today how Prothom Alo has continued objective journalism despite immense pressure. More than 50 cases have been filed against the editor; advertisements have been blocked—yet Prothom Alo did not deviate from its goals. That’s why it has now become South Asia’s best. Our hope is that it will someday earn recognition as the best in the world.”
President of the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), A K Azad, remarked, “Prothom Alo has never compromised in the face of pressure. From inside the industry, we know how much intense pressure media workers face. We have always stood with Prothom Alo. Editor Matiur Rahman has set an example of objective journalism by handling that pressure with extraordinary skill and bravery.”
Managing director of Pubali Bank, Mohammad Ali, said, “We rely on Prothom Alo for trustworthy news in Bangladesh. The entire Pubali Bank family has always stood with Prothom Alo. As readers of newspapers, we feel uneasy if we don’t read Prothom Alo. It will always remain the first choice of readers.”
Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, “This award has further increased Prothom Alo’s responsibility in the field of journalism. At the same time, our expectations of Prothom Alo have grown.” She expressed hope that the newspaper will play an even greater role in advancing the status, rights, and dignity of women in Bangladesh.
Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear Limited, remarked, “Prothom Alo continues to work under great challenges. It speaks the uncomfortable truth, which is why it sometimes faces resentment. But we hope it will never stop speaking the truth. That’s why 57 per cent of the country’s news readers stand with Prothom Alo.” He congratulated the paper on winning the award.
Actor Afzal Hossain noted that a Bangladeshi newspaper winning such a top award on the global stage is a matter of pride for the entire country.
Lawyer and media commentator Manzur Al Matin said that during the days of the people’s uprising, he hosted a talk show on Channel 24. At the time, state intelligence agencies pressured them to stop the programme. In such circumstances, they would rely on Prothom Alo’s reporting.
The evening concluded with music from the mystic tradition of Lalon. Singer Animesh Roy performed “Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi” and “Manush Chhara Khyapa Re Tui.” As twilight deepened, the soulful melodies lingered, while guests sipped tea and engaged in long conversations about society, the times, and the role of journalism in shaping them.
Notable Attendees
Distinguished guests present at the event included Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Professor Ainun Nishat, artist Rafiqun Nabi, actors Abul Hayat and Ramendu Majumdar, trustee of the Liberation War Museum Mofidul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Niaz Mahmud Khan and pro-vice chancellor Sayema Haque, Professor M Tamim, Professor Rubana Huq, vice-chancellor of United International University Abul Kashem Mia, vice-chancellor of Asia Pacific University Kamrul Ahsan, Professor Samina Luthfa, Professor Syed Azizul Haque, Abdullah Jamal, Professor BM Mainul Hossain, writer Mohit Kamal, Professor Tariq Monzur, chairperson of the Wome’s Affairs Reform Commission Shireen Huq, women’s rights activist Fauzia Moslem, Director General of Bengal Foundation Luva Nahid Chowdhury, singer Aditi Mohsin, actress Tropa Majumdar, writer Afsana Begum, and physician Tanzina Hossain.
Also in attendance were presenter Hanif Sanket, actors Zahid Hasan and Chanchal Chowdhury, artist Warda Ashraf, principal of St Joseph Higher Secondary School Brother Leo James Pereira, physician Ahmed Helal and director of Gallery Kaya, artist Gautam Chakraborty.
From the field of economics were Mustafa K Mujeri, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Fahmida Khatun, Mamun Rashid, Selim Raihan, and Masrur Reaz.
From the business community were present chairperson of Adcomm Limited Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, former president of FBCCI Abdul Awal Mintoo, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Tapan Chowdhury, chairman of East Coast Group Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of Uttara Motors Matiur Rahman, chairman of Kazi Farms Group Kazi Zahedul Hasan, managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Abdul Muktadir, chairman of PRAN–RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, president of BGMEA Mahmud Hasan Khan, CEO of Transcom Group Simeen Rahman, former President of BKMEA Fazlul Hoque, vice-chairman of Crown Cement Md Alamgir Kabir, managing director of Orion Group Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director of City Group Md Hasan, chairman of United Group Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, director of TK Group Mohammad Mustafa Haider, chairman of the Daffodil Family Sabur Khan, managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of Tropical Homes Rabiul Haque, managing director of bti FR Khan, co-chairman of Rupayan Group Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, managing director of Rangs Properties Mashid Rahman, executive director of BRAC Asif Saleh, chairman of Pragati Insurance Syed M Altaf Hossain, managing director of Labaid AM Shamim, managing director of Singer Bangladesh MHM Fairoz, managing director of SMC Saif Nasir , founder of REV Group M Rezaul Hasan, CEO of Le Reve Mannujan Nargis, director of Matra Shamsul Arefin, managing director of Dotbirth Syed Gausul Alam Shaon, director of Expressions advertising agency Syed Apan Ahsan, chairman of Annex Communications Mahmudur Rahman, and head of marketing at Square Toiletries Jesmin Zaman among others.
Attendees from the banking and financial sector included chairman of City Bank Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of EXIM Bank Md Nazrul Islam Swapon, vice-chairman of BRAC Bank Faruq Moinuddin, managing director of Eastern Bank Ali Reza Iftekhar, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh Naser Ezaz Bijoy, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of LankaBangla Finance Humaira Azam, managing director of UCB Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director of Midland Bank Md Ahsan-Uz Zaman, managing director of Dhaka Bank Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director of Trust Bank Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, country manager of Mastercard Syed Mohammad Kamal, and managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Mominul Islam among others.
Among newspaper editors, editor of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, joint editor of The Daily Star Aasha Mehreen Amin, editor of Bonik Barta Dewan Hanif Mahmud, and editor of Samakal Shahed Mohammad Ali were present. And, from the sports community attended Syed Ashraful Haque and Habibul Bashar Sumon.