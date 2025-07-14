Prothom Alo celebrates INMA awards, vows to uphold fearless journalism

Joy multiplies when shared—and to celebrate its recent international recognition, Prothom Alo organised a warm and heartfelt reception for its readers, supporters, and well-wishers.

The event, held on Sunday afternoon at the ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel in Banani, brought together members of civil society, cultural figures, and government advisers for an evening of reflection and pride.

Earlier this year, Prothom Alo received three prestigious awards from the International News Media Association (INMA), the world’s largest media organisation.

These accolades were awarded in recognition of the paper’s bold and innovative journalism, particularly during the July uprising in Bangladesh. Sunday’s reception was organised to celebrate this global achievement with those who have long stood beside Prothom Alo.

Guests were greeted with warmth as they arrived at the venue. The hall was tastefully adorned with white scrolls hanging from the ceiling, each inscribed with excerpts highlighting Prothom Alo’s unwavering commitment to factual journalism, linguistic sensitivity, advocacy against acid violence, and broader societal engagement.

The stage featured the newspaper’s iconic rising sun logo on a clean white backdrop, flanked by a digital screen that displayed messages of welcome. The overall décor created an atmosphere of serenity and grace.