Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline March 18: Foreign Minister

The pipeline stretches 125-km inside Bangladesh territory and 5-km inside India while the two prime ministers joined the ground-breaking ceremony for the IBFPL in September 2018 through video conferencing.

Bangladesh so far used to imports diesel from India through railway carriages.

The foreign minister said in another development India withdrew its objection on building any establishment by Bangladesh authority inside 150 yards of Bangladesh territory along the zero lines.

“Now we can start our projects (along the frontier),” he added.

Momen said critical issues like the border killing incidents also featured his talks with Jaishankar on 3 March.