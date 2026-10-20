Stern message from head of government

After Ferdousi Ahmed (Misti), Ishraque Hossain has become the second person in two and a half weeks to be ordered to step down, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman sends a stern message to both the government and the party.

According to assessments by senior figures in the government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the message is not intended for the two individuals alone, but for ministers, members of parliament (MPs) and party leaders and activists alike.

According to them, no one can be certain of retaining their position if they flaunt their power or embarrass the government and the party by overstepping the bounds of their responsibilities.

Ferdousi Ahmed had to resign as an MP after people close to her were implicated in an attack on the Radda health centre in Mirpur, in the capital, and the demolition of its building. Ishraque, meanwhile, sparked controversy by taking part in an anti-narcotics operation while brandishing a firearm. In one case, questions were raised about the conduct of associates; in the other, the individual himself became the centre of controversy.