Erdogan likely to attend finale event of Mujib Borsho in March

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh as soon as COVID-19 pandemic is over either to attend on the finale event of Mujib Borsho on 17 March or D-8 Summit, reports UNB.

The Turkish president accepted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh, said an official at the foreign affairs ministry.

If he cannot come to Bangladesh due to COVID-19 pandemic, he shall participate through technology.