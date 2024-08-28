Countrywide Hi-Tech Parks to be named district-wise
Countrywide Hi-Tech parks, software technology parks and IT training and incubation centres will be named after the district concerned.
Posts, telecommunications and information technology Adviser and president of the executive committee of Bangladesh hi-tech park authority Md Nahid Islam today took the decision at the 32rd meeting of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority at ICT Tower in city's Agargaon, said a ministry press release.
The adviser said that there are many complaints regarding the allotment and cancellation of Hi-Tech Park land and so, it is necessary to review whether there was any irregularity or corruption in the process.
"We didn't get the expected results as per the objective of establishing the nationwide Hi-Tech parks," he said, stressing the need for further review to assess the lacking - whether it was political reason or corruption or inefficiency responsible for not getting the desired outcomes.
He added, "Identifying these issues will make it easier to work ahead."
Nahid Islam stressed the need to study more about how foreign countries are working and how Bangladesh can advance the work within capacity.
Besides, the adviser suggested doing practical work without having too high expectations.
In the meeting, a proposal was placed to name the dormitories of Hi-Tech Parks after Shaheed Mugdha, Abu Sayeed and some other martyrs who were killed during the anti-discrimination student movement.
However, the Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Advisor didn't agree to it and said there is no need to hurry like the Awami League government, rather the memories of the martyrs have to be preserved in such a way that they last forever.
The meeting also decided to exempt the Property Management Company (PMC) of Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park located in Jessore district and appoint a new PMC in a short time through open tender process.
It also discussed about the payment of rent arrears of the tenants in Karwan Bazar's Janata Tower and whether the tower could be renovated by keeping them.
The meeting also discussed how to help those who will invest in the hi-tech park to get loans.