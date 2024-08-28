Countrywide Hi-Tech Parks to be named district-wise

Countrywide Hi-Tech parks, software technology parks and IT training and incubation centres will be named after the district concerned.

Posts, telecommunications and information technology Adviser and president of the executive committee of Bangladesh hi-tech park authority Md Nahid Islam today took the decision at the 32rd meeting of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority at ICT Tower in city's Agargaon, said a ministry press release.

The adviser said that there are many complaints regarding the allotment and cancellation of Hi-Tech Park land and so, it is necessary to review whether there was any irregularity or corruption in the process.